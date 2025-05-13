Clean energy bill passes Minnesota Senate

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As lawmakers consider budget compromises at the Minnesota Senate, a new clean energy bill is one step closer to becoming Minnesota law.

The Senate passed a bipartisan plan investing in projects like food waste energy, geothermal systems, and grid upgrades. It is all part of the state’s push for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

It also phases out older programs like community solar gardens and shifts focus to newer, more cost effective solutions.

The bill will now head to a committee.