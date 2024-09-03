Class begins at U of M on Tuesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, classes officially begin for University of Minnesota-Rochester students as well as the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.

The U of M says there are around 7300 first-year students at the Twin Cities campus as well as 1700 transfer students, making it the largest incoming class in campus history.