Claremont man charged with burglary

(ABC 6 News) – Nicholas Paul Silvernail of Claremont appeared Wednesday on a charge of 2nd-degree burglary after reportedly breaking into a home.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of 595th Street in Claremont on February 10 after a security alarm was sounded. Upon arrival they noticed a window was slightly open.

Silvernail, 20, later approached the deputies saying he had followed a herd of deer and noticed the window was open. He then looking inside out of curiosity and set off the alarm before leaving the scene, according to court documents.

The owner of the house said he was currently wintering out of state and that all windows had been secured prior to leaving.

According to court documents, after being placed under arrest Silvernail said his story was a lie and he was in search of alcohol and weapons.

Silvernail claimed he did not take anything from the house.

During a court hearing on February 12, a judge issued at $25,000 bail with no conditions or a $0 bail with conditions.