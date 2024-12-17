Claremont calls meeting on write-in mayor-elect’s ‘qualifications’

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Claremont meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, to verify mayor-elect Casey Striver’s “qualifications” for the office.

Striver, a write-in mayoral candidate, won the Nov. 5 election — despite not actually appearing on the ballot.

The Claremont meeting agenda for Dec. 17 is embedded below.