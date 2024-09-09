Civil War reenactment takes place in East Park

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

ABC 6 NEWS — The Mason City Civil War Council hosted the annual Civil War battle at East Park this weekend, bringing roaring cannon and rifle fire for onlookers during battle reenactments held Saturday and Sunday.

“Every year,” said John Duggan, who has participated in the event since its inception in 1994, “There are less and less people who are interested in this particular history. Well, we just try and keep it going, we don’t want it to die.”

Passionate reenactors from around the region, including the 1st Nebraska Infantry company, travelled to the event, and spent the weekend in conversations with park-goers and conducting historical demonstrations.

The three-day event sees Union and Rebel camps set up at East Park and reenact a particular battle from the war, this year it was the 1864 Battle of Franklin, TN.