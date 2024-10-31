Civil lawsuit against Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan dismissed

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A federal judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit against Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan.

Londregan shot and killed Ricky Cobb during a traffic stop last year, and Cobb’s family argued in the lawsuit that Londregan used excessive force.

The federal judge ruled Londregan did not violate any rights when he shot and killed Cobb. Londregan had initially faced criminal charges in the case, but they were dropped earlier this year.

He returned to the State Patrol in August, and an internal investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing.