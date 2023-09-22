Civil Air Patrol invites community to learn about their program

(ABC 6 News) – The Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron invited the community to their open house on Thursday.

People had the opportunity to learn about the Civil Air Patrol. They focus on three primary missions, cadet programs for ages 12 to 21, emergency services where they coordinate with law enforcement in case of a missing person or natural disaster, and aerospace education where they teach you how to fly.

Members of the program would like to see it grow and hope to garner interest from the public.

“It’s often called the Air Force’s biggest kept secret because people just don’t know we exist, but if we can get good public outreach, we can get people involved, we get them interested in something that we have to offer, and we can just keep growing,” 1st lieutenant of Civil Air Patrol Elias Petri said.

