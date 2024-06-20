City of Zumbrota clears debris build up around Historic Covered Bridge, as more rain is on its way

Increased rainfall has resulted in the Zumbro River nearing flood levels along the Covered Bridge Park in Zumbrota.

The Zumbrota Police Department is keeping an eye on the situation, but officials say that there isn’t any reason for concern yet.

“Currently, right now, it’s at a steady pace,” said Chief Patrick Callahan. “The river’s flowing properly. The level is low enough where it’s receded enough to be at an area that we’re not concerned about.”

Work crews were out early morning, June 19, with an excavator to clear out some of the debris building up around the Historic Covered Bridge due to the flooding.

Chief Callahan also says while the efforts to ease the flow are more preventative, it’s still key to decreasing the chance of flooding in the area.

“You do have to take care of it, and if it were to continue to build up and we have further problems, that could cause even more damming issues.”

With more rain on the way, officials say that the best way to keep track of the flood risk in the area is through the city and police department Facebook pages, as well as the city’s alert system.