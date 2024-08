(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester is making it easier for residents to cast their ballots during this month’s primary election.

The city will be allowing free parking in marked spaces near the entrance of city hall. Direct balloting is available from August 6th-9th from 8 AM to 5PM, August 10th from 10 AM to 3 PM, and August 12th from 8 AM to 5 PM.

The Minnesota primary is being held on August 13th.