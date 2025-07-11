City of Rochester to begin modifications to Peace Plaza pavers

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester will begin modifications at Peace Plaza starting next Monday, July 14.

The modifications revolve around the raised-letter paver installation titled “Song for Water” by Ann Hamilton.

The letters will be converted to a smooth surface with the adjustment making the walkways wider.

“Peace Plaza has been a meaningful place for many over the years, a space for connection, reflection and community. As we listen to community feedback, we understand that not everyone has always felt equally welcome. These adjustments to the pavers are part of our ongoing effort to ensure Peace Plaza remains a vibrant and inviting space for all, as we continue to welcome thousands of residents and visitors to downtown Rochester,” shared Cindy Steinhauser, Deputy City Administrator, via a press release.

The City of Rochester says the project will be conducted in small phases, starting near 1st Avenue SW and making its way around the site.

Crews will minimize impacts by staying in a compact area and fully cleaning the space every evening.

The project is expected to last for six weeks, and Peace Plaza will remain open throughout.