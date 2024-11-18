City of Rochester seeking applicants for multiple boards & commissions positions
(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester is looking for applicants to fill multiple board and commissioner positions.
Although the city always accepts applicants, those who file before November 27 will receive priority consideration.
