City of Rochester reminding residents about seasonal parking requirements

ABC 6 NEWS — As more snow is expected to come our way late into the week, the City of Rochester is reminding residents about seasonal parking requirements.

The requirement asks that community members park on the side of the street with odd house numbers on dates that are odd, and to park on the opposite side on dates that are even. If you’re going home for the night, it’s recommended you park on the side that corresponds with the following days requirements; so for the evening of Wednesday, December 18, park on the odd side of the street and stay there throughout the day of Thursday, December 19.

These requirements are in effect from November 1 to April 1, from the hours of 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city recommends people use off-street parking whenever possible.