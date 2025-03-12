City of Rochester receives update on homelessness

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, the Rochester City Council received an update on the state of persons experiencing homelessness (PEH) in the city.

The biggest takeaway from the presentations to the council is that getting help to PEH needs to be more of a joint effort between city and county partners because no one agency can handle it alone.

Camping Ban

Over the last year since the city’s camping ban on public property went into effect, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) says the number of homeless encampments have been down 34%.

From April to December of 2023, RPD counted 139 homeless camps in the city.

“If anybody remembers back, we had camps everywhere, very large in size, lot of people at each one of them,” said Sgt. Greg Jeardeau.

Throughout the entirety of 2024, there were only 115 camps. RPD credits the camping ban for reducing both the number of encampments, and the size of them.

However, according to Rochester’s Community Development Agency , nightly visitors to the city’s overnight shelters have increased 35%, receiving around 75-80 guests every night.

“The Warming Center and overflow center recently has been reporting they’re at capacity pretty regularly,” said Taryn Edens, Assistant Director of Economic Growth at the Community Development Dept.

The non-profit The Landing MN says the camping ban has made it more difficult to get to people in need of help.

“It’s been more difficult for outreach because people aren’t camping, you know where individuals can see them, they’re kind of going more into the woods and into houses,” said Shawna Bowman, The Landing MN’s Director of Operations.

There are still some active camps RPD is aware of, but as long as the people living there aren’t causing issues for others, officers leave them alone.

“For example, we have somebody, we know they’re out there, they keep it very small, very clean, minimal, they’re in a spot and we don’t get complaints. So, we try to work with them as much as we can,” said Jeardeau.

RPD says the goal is not to criminalize people for not having a place to live.

“We’re trying to get them help. What we want is to get people help. Giving people tickets over and over doesn’t change their circumstances,” said Jeardeau.

When RPD is made aware of a camp, officers try to work with the individual first to give them resources for somewhere else to go before they or the Parks & Rec Dept. clean up the camp.

Bowman says sometimes the homeless person is allowed to go through their stuff before the camps are cleaned out to save what they can, but sometimes they have too much stuff and can’t take everything they want to keep, causing them to need more resources in the long-run.

Ward 6 Councilmember Dan Doring asked RPD what happens when officers tell someone to move when they have no place else to go, considering how the overnight shelters have been at capacity almost every night.

“On the very, very, very cold nights, when it was minus 30 or whatnot, and there were several days of that, our contact rate dropped down to zero. So, they went somewhere. I can’t tell you where they go, but they chose to go somewhere else,” said Chief Jim Franklin. “When it’s important, they can make that positive choice of going somewhere.”

“I’ve been to camps, they’re not sanitary, they’re not clean. Handing somebody a tent and telling them to sleep in a park is not compassionate,” said Ward 5 Councilmember Shaun Palmer.

However, Bowman says the camping ban has still made life harder for The Landing MN’s guests who usually camp outside.

“For whatever reason they’ve decided that they don’t want to utilize shelters, and so even though they’re not allowed to camp, they’re still outside, and so they’re not protected by, you know, a tent or woods or things like that, they’re just kind of out in the element,” said Bowman.

Ten most contacted

From January 1 to February 1, RPD responded to 861 incidents of PEH, which averages to about 28 calls per day.

Franklin says the department does as much outreach as it can, connecting unhoused people to resources.

“Right now our patrol division is actually walking the skyways, interacting with people experiencing homelessness twice a night, every night, once at 11 o’clock and once at about five in the morning,” said Franklin.

Of those 861 incidents, 223 involved the top ten people who RPD is most often contacted about. That’s just over 25% of all incidents throughout the month.

147 of those total incidents were trespasses of the top ten most contacted people.

This is the area where RPD says it needs more help from city and county partners because officers have more success getting through to those people when they are assisted by social workers, such as the Drug & Alcohol Response Team (DART).

“Rochester Police Department is on the front lines, and we feel like we’re on the front lines ourselves. We want help. We need help, and we need help with the most difficult people, the hardest to reach, that’s who we’re dealing with,” said Franklin.

RPD says it tends to run into those ten most contacted again and again because often those people are dealing with mental health issues or something else that makes them resistant to receiving services.

“When we say service-resistant and that’s where we struggle, these, these people are struggling out there and they have been, in their world, we get to know them very well, they’ll tell me their life stories, they’ve been thrown away by everybody to include their own families,” said Jeardeau.

Jeardeau says it takes multiple contacts with these individuals to gain their trust and learn their stories before they’re willing to accept help.

“They’ve lost trust in the system, everybody, they don’t believe anybody can help them at this point. That’s why it takes the time after time going back to them and back to them. First thing you have to do is earn their trust that you are actually going to help them get somewhere, and that’s where we have found success,” said Jeardeau.

Building trust with these service-resistant people is something The Landing MN echoes.

“Trying to create that trusting relationship and trying to get to know what their needs are, that’s one of the things that The Landing really tries to do is just to create a safe and welcoming place,” said Bowman.

RPD is asking the city council to aid a more unified effort between the various city agencies and non-profits that work with PEH, as the calls they get are likely to go up as we get closer to spring, saying the department’s current use of resources is unsustainable.

“There are success stories out there, and those success stories are made possible when we’re hand in hand with social workers,” said Franklin.

The homelessness crisis is a multi-layered problem and needs multiple solutions.