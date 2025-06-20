City of Rochester offers free bus rides during extreme heat advisory

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday and Sunday, people caught outside in the extreme heat can notify a Rochester Public Transit driver that they need to escape the heat and cool down, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Advisory for Rochester from noon on Saturday through Sunday evening.

The program is called “Cool Place to Be.”

Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so riders should check with the driver to be sure they do not wind up far from home.

Additionally, the following places in Rochester offer reprieves from the dangerous heat:

Rochester Public Library is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

The Landing, Rochester’s Day Shelter (426 3rd Ave SE, Rochester) is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The following beaches in Rochester and Olmsted County are free to the public: Foster Arend Park (4051 E. River Road NE, Rochester) is open from Noon – 8 p.m. Cascade Lake Beach (88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester) is open from 6 a.m. to dusk, but there are no lifeguards on duty. Lincolnshire Splash Pad (5276 Members Parkway NW) is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.



Public health officials encourage residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and staying inside, in air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings during the heat of the day such as libraries and community centers, malls, and movie theaters.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down, even for a few minutes.

Quick tips: