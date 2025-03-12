City of Rochester offering garden plot rentals

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester is offering garden plots for rent throughout the season.

20-by-30-foot city garden plots can be reserved at $35, and reservations can be made either online or at City Hall.

After plots are reserved, city crews will till them on May 1 so people can begin planting. Users are encouraged to bring their own water, tools, and to simply plant something that they will use the most.

“It’s typical vegetables, things that have a short growing season. You’re only renting for the season, and there is no guarantee that you’ll have the same plot the next season,” said Sean Joyce, recreation supervisor for Rochester Parks and Rec.

Two garden areas are available. River Road Park offers 200 plots while Zumbro South Park has 211 plots.