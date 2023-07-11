City of Rochester makes temporary bike racks available free to support additional bike parking options

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester announced on Tuesday that temporary bike racks are available rent free to support additional bike parking options within the community.

Earlier this year, the city won an Olmsted County SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) grant to facilitate and support additional bike parking options.

Three bike racks offering up to 16 bike parking spaces were purchased with the awarded funding.

The bike racks will be available for various community events where attendance may exceed current bike parking capacity or where no bike parking is currently available.

Also, bike racks will be available to community organizations, businesses, nonprofits, and more who wish to pilot bike parking in front of their establishment. The city says this provides an option to test the use of bike parking before committing money to permanent bicycle infrastructure.

Organizations interested in requesting the bike racks for community events can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Organizations interested in requesting a bike rack to pilot bike parking at their establishment can do so by CLICKING HERE.