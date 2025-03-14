City of Rochester launches new website for downtown construction updates

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester has announced the launch of a new website to provide people up-to-date information on construction impacts and community partner happenings.

According to the City of Rochester, the website reflects ongoing collaboration between the City, Destination Medical Center, and Mayo Clinic.

This centralized platform serves as a hub for:

Pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular maps to help navigate the evolving downtown landscape. In downloadable, printable, and online versions.

Upcoming City and partner events to keep the community engaged and informed.

Community partner resources offering valuable connections and support.

News highlights to provide the latest updates on construction progress and key developments.

The website can be found here.