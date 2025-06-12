City of Rochester issues door-to-door sales safety reminders

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As temperatures continue to rise, so do the number of people who are ready to knock on your door in order to make a sale.

On Thursday, the City of Rochester issued reminders on how to stay safe when it comes to door-to-door sales.

All for-profit door-to-door vendors are required to obtain a license from the city. To get the license, applicants must pass a criminal background check.

If a salesperson at your door cannot produce this license, contact the Rochester Police Department at their non-emergency line.

To ease evening interruptions, all door-to-door sales must end by 8 p.m.