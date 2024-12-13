City of Rochester discusses how cyclists can navigate construction in 2025

(ABC 6 News) — Next year’s construction is set to have big impacts on a number of Downtown Rochester’s primary bike routes.

On Thursday, the City of Rochester is discussing how cyclists can navigate through and around the construction.

The city has also been working with cyclists over the past six months with changes ahead for both 2nd Street SW and Mayo Clinic’s “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” plan.

The meeting is taking place through 6 p.m., and changes are anticipated to begin in January.