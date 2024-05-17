City of Rochester celebrating National Public Works Week

(ABC 6 News) – Starting this upcoming Sunday, the City of Rochester will be celebrating National Public Works Week.

With 140 public works professionals in the city, Rochester plans to recognize the contributions they make to the infrastructure, facilities, and services of the area, according to the City of Rochester.

“Thank you to all of the teammates in the Public Works Department for their tireless work in supporting our community,” shares City Administrator Alison Zelms. “There is so much this team does to maintain and improve the services that keep our city healthy, safe, and comfortable.”

The theme for this year is “Advancing Quality of Life for All.” The City Hall dome lights will also be lit orange on Wednesday, May 22 in honor of Public Works Week.