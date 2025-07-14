City of Rochester awarded grant to create pollinator habitats at four parks

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester and The Trust for Public Land (TPL) have received a $26,500 Pollinator Pathways Grant.

The grant, coming from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), is meant to support the conversion of four acres of turf grass into native pollinator habitats at Joyce Pakr, McQuillan Park, Meadow Park, and Meadow Park Estates Park.

According to the City of Rochester, this project will introduce native flowers, grasses, and shrubs to the areas and improve biodiversity while providing critical habitat for species like Monarch butterflies, Rusty Patched Bumble Bees, and other at-risk pollinators.

Preparation at the sites will begin this summer while seeding will take place in fall 2025 through early 2026. Maintenance and habitat establishment efforts will continue through 2027 and beyond.

This is a great opportunity for the City of Rochester to demonstrate environmental stewardship through the creation of habitat and by reducing the time and resource consumption necessary for mowing unused turf grass on a regular basis,” said Jeff Feece, Park Planner, via a press release.

Public access to the parks is expected to remain open throughout this project.