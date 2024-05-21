City of Rochester approves operating partner for Regional Sports & Recreation Complex

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council is approving an Operations and Programming Services agreement with Oak View Group/Sports Academy.

Oak View will support the design and construction phases of the complex. According to the City of Rochester, the organization has a strong history of relevant experience that will help with the construction of the Regional Sports & Recreation Complex.

“We are excited and eager to advance this project and look forward to working with this new partner. They have a strong portfolio of venues nationwide and we are optimistic that their knowledge and experience will be a strong benefit as we bring this project to the next phase,” shares City Administrator Alison Zelms.

The $65 million project will include construction, soft costs, and site acquisition. The City of Rochester is currently in the site selection and acquisition process for the new facility.

Their goal is to have a multi-sport indoor/outdoor facility open by late 2026.