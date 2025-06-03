City of Rochester and experts talk swim safety ahead of Soldiers Field opening Thursday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of year again as the city of Rochester and organizations get ready for swimming season.

And the Rochester Parks and Recreation department is keeping safety at the top of their mind.

“We’ve got a really good number of lifeguards and staff so we’re ready for days when we hit capacity,” said Ben Boldt, Recreation and Sports Facilities Division Head with Rochester Parks and Recreation.

This year, officials are expecting more people at the Soldiers Field Aquatic Center after the Silver Lake Pool had to close down due to construction. But the department says it’s ready.

“I think we’ll have some great attendance and looking forward to having all the community members here,” Boldt said.

Officials are also reminding swimmers not to come alone, in order to make sure they stay safe.

“Come with a friend, come with a family member, somebody who you’re swimming with, just to kind of keep track of each other,” said Boldt.

It’s not just the city that is preparing, the Rochester Swim Club is as well. In terms of demand for things such as swim lessons, the club said they have seen an increase in swimmers signed up, due to all lessons being at the Rochester Recreational Center this year.

“It’s been an interesting challenge, but we’ve had a couple different creative ways to attack the schedule, and we actually think we’re going to reach more swimmers this summer indoor than we ever have,” said Ashleigh Kramer, Lessons Director at the Rochester Swim Club.

With safety being the top focus, especially with Soldiers Field Aquatic Center opening in just a couple of days.

“The lazy river and that current, we want people to roll over and get their oxygen, if they were to unfortunately leave the tube, or something happen,” Kramer said.

Parks and Rec did say they don’t expect there not to be enough staff to counter the number of people that come out to the pool. So it sounds like everything is ready for the big opener on Thursday.