City of Lanesboro plans to take over the public library

(ABC 6 News) – The Lanesboro Public Library is at a crossroads, as it could soon be taken over by the city.

While that is in play, some are worried about the potential changes.

The issue lies with some language in the state law, which some argue the city’s proposed actions would violate.

“It states that libraries in the state of Minnesota that are in a statutory city that is a city that is required to follow state statute which Lanesboro is, has to have a governing board so they self-govern,” Harmony volunteer librarian Megan Rutter said.

Lanesboro city council held a special meeting in November to discuss some of the ordinance language. For example, instead of the library having a governing board, it would have an advisory board.

Under city control, the library could also see some staff cuts.

A city ran library would be paid for by the city and would also see the city serve as the library board.

Still, there are some uncertainties related to what the city would do if they gained control of the library.

“When you get people who think they have power, they can then say we don’t like this particular author or this kind of book.”

The city council will meet again to discuss the future of the library on Monday, December 2.