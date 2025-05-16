City of Hopkins changes name to Paige Bueckers for 24 hours

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the City of Hopkins is changing its name for the day to Paige Bueckers.

The city voted to change its name for 24 hours back in April to honor the Hopkins alumnus and UConn star.

Friday, May 16 was picked because it is the start of the WNBA season and Bueckers’ WNBA career.

Bueckers will make her WNBA debut Friday night for the Dallas Wings in a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. in Dallas.