City of Goodview honors the life of late Fire Chief Jason Gruett

(ABC 6 News) – Flags were flying at half mast outside Goodview City Hall in honor of Fire Chief Jason Gruett.

A procession escorted Gruett’s body from Rochester to the Hoff Celebration of Life Center where police cars and fire trucks were lined up to greet him.

Several people in the community did not wish to comment given how fresh the situation was for those close to Gruett. When ABC 6 News asked how he died, the Goodview Fire Department did not wish to comment.

“Everyone is still grieving,” Goodview Mayor Ben Klinger said. “It’s still too fresh.”

Klinger added the Goodview Fire Department is “back in service because that’s what the chief would have wanted.”

ABC 6 News is still working to find more details and will provide you with the latest as it becomes available.

Gruett was re-elected as the fire chief in January.

The Facebook post that announced Gruett’s death saw an outpouring of support with hundreds of people expressing their condolences.

Chief Gruett’s funeral will be March 20 at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center with the visitation set for March 19.