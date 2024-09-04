City of Chatfield waives water/sewer hook-up charges for rest of 2024

(ABC 6 News) — In Fillmore County, the City of Chatfield is offering a financial advantage for both homeowners and residential developers for the rest of 2024.

The city is eliminating charges for water and sewer hook-ups for the remainder of the year, amounting to a total savings of $4200.

“The decision to waive water and sewer hook-up charges reflects the city’s commitment to fostering growth and making Chatfield a more welcoming place for new residents,” a news release read.