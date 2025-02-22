City of Byron applies for weed dispensary

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s been in the works for awhile now: a municipal cannabis dispensary in Byron. And now, it’s finally coming to fruition.

“We’ve been working frantically over the last 60 days on getting that put together to see if it is worthy for an application to the state for a license,” said Al Roder, city administrator of Byron.

Some cannabis businesses in the area say it’s a good idea.

“Any sort of destigmatizing the plant is amazing and I love it, it’s great,” said Travis Cullen, owner of Laughing Waters THC Glass and Smoke Shop off of Elton Hills Drive in Rochester.

Cullen said even though the new dispensary will be different from his, being city owned, he still thinks it has the potential to create a good source of revenue.

“I think that’s wonderful, and the Byron city will have to source their cannabis from the same place as the other businesses are sourcing their cannabis from, and if they open up a huge grow from their dispensary, that would be even more amazing. I think this is all great stuff,” Cullen said.

As of right now, Cullen said his businesses isn’t licensed, and doesn’t have plans for that anytime soon, but says with more dispensaries eventually opening across the state, he’s excited for what’s to come.

“Right now we can only sell 10 mg per dose and 50 mg per package. When the dispensaries open up it’ll be like Colorado, regular weed everywhere, so it’s kind of fun watching a city open a high potent full blown dispensary,” said Cullen.

Byron city leaders believe this would be a good source of revenue and help lighten the load of Byron taxpayers.

Applications for licenses to sell cannabis in Minnesota will be accepted through March 14th.