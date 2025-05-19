City of Austin reveals list of Ward 3 council candidates

(ABC 6 News) – Six would-be council members have thrown their hats in the ring for Austin’s Ward 3.

Following the resignation of Austin’s Ward 3 councilmember Joyce Poshusta in March, individuals interested in the now-open council spot submitted applications to be considered by the remaining members.

City Administrator Craig Clark shared the list of Ward 3 candidates, below:

Bradley Johnson

Oballa Oballa

Michael Huffman

Leah Jacobson-Erickson

Ronald Kelly

Cindy Stahl

The Austin City Council will appoint the new council member and make an announcement at the June 2 meeting.