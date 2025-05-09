City of Albert Lea provides construction projects

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the City of Albert Lea provided updates on construction projects happening around town.

According to the city, crews removed the pavement, curb, and gutter along Sibley Avenue this week, and they are replacing a deep storm sewer manhole at the intersection of East Main Street and Sibley Avenue, requiring a detour of westbound traffic from East Main to Front Street.

The detour should end early next week after crews finish the manhole installation and patch the pavement on East Main Street. Work will continue next week to replace storm sewers on Sibley Avenue.

Meanwhile, a temporary water supply has been set up on 11th Street so pavement and curb removal can begin there next week.

At the City Arena, the foundation walls for the lobby addition have been poured and fixing the structural beams is nearly complete.

Finally, a new boiler for the main pool at the Aquatic Center is in, and the center is set to open on June 6.