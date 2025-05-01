City of Albert Lea breaks ground on City Arena renovations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Last year, voters approved $1.2 million for the City of Albert Lea to renovate City Arena. On Thursday, the city officially broke ground on the project, leaving the city very excited.

“I always enjoy when we got groundbreaking ceremonies in the city, because then we know something is happening,” said Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray.

The new additions will include a brand new ice rink, something one construction worker said has been needed for quite some time.

“This arena floor was put in in 1998, so it’s past it’s life expectancy, and so there was a lot of drainage problems,” said Marco Hunt, in charge of the Assurance Quality Control and Business Development of inBYLT.

But that’s not all, the renovations also will feature new LED lights, and a bigger lobby.

“The lobby got real crowded during high school events and then at Waldorf university events, with people coming in and out of concession stands, so it’ll alleviate a lot of that,” Hunt said.

It’s something the Mayor said will help boost Albert Lea’s reputation.

“Other communities come in, they’re just a little envious, “you guys have some nice facilities here it’s fun to come here to Albert Lea to participate in things, and so that’s kind of exciting. I have a lot of pride when people talk about our community like that,” Murray said.

And he hopes the remodeled arena can help give back to the next generation.

“We’ve been a good community about doing that. You know, the one generation helps the next generation, and we’ve just got to keep that going,” said Murray.