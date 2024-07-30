City buses continue to disturb downtown apartment tenants in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Months after ABC 6 reported on an apartment building in downtown Rochester, residents say city buses are still parking just outside the building, blocking much needed space and creating noise all day long.
RELATED: “They’re going to dump them on the disabled and the vulnerable,” city buses causing disturbance
Many residents living at the Newbridge Apartments have some kind of disability, and they say nothing has changed.
Ever since construction started on 2 Ave. for the Discovery Walk project, the city’s buses haven’t been able to park in their usual spot for their breaks.
“Even though they’re on ground level, our first floor is a good 16 feet off the ground, and our residents can’t open their windows and enjoy fresh air cause exhaust fumes come right in,” said Tristan Soll, a tenant of Newbridge.
Soll was one of the tenants we spoke to a few months ago, and he says after our previous reporting he did see fewer buses parking outside the building.
However, he says the biggest concern now is the locations buses are idling at could cause safety and health hazards.
“If the bus is parked wrong, this blocks our garbage man’s ease of access,” said Soll, “and then that makes him take our medical waster up and down the the sidewalks.”
“The sidewalks aren’t like the streets,” he continued. “They don’t get cleaned every three days.”
Soll says he and other tenants of Newbridge have contacted the city multiple times, but have struggled to get a response or solution to the issue.
One resident was able to get a response from the city’s transit and parking director, Ia Xiong, who wrote in an email:
When ABC 6 reached out to the city, officials said:
This statement is very similar to the statement ABC 6 had previously received a few months ago.
For tenants like Soll, he says this isn’t good enough.