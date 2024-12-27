Christmas traffic stop leads to drug arrest

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces multiple charges after police pulled him over on Christmas evening.

The Rochester Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue North. They say the driver, 33-year-old Anthony Lindsey appeared to be under the influence.

During the traffic stop, police found more than 83 grams of controlled substances. Lindsey now faces multiple charges, including felony Controlled Substance Possession, DWI, and Driving after Revocation.