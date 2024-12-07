Christmas by the Lake fireworks canceled in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce announced the fireworks display planned for Saturday night will be canceled due to the wind direction and speed making conditions unsafe.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will still go on as planned at 5:07 p.m. The parade will begin at 8th Street and Main Avenue, traveling toward the lake and turning north along N Lakeview Drive.

You can find the full schedule of Holiday Festival events in Clear Lake this weekend here.