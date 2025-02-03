Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation Grant Program launched on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture announced a new program aimed at supporting small-scale meat processors and custom lockers.

On Monday, Secretary Mike Naig announced the launch of the Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation Grant program. Small scale meat processors and custom lockers are encouraged to submit proposals for this grant to expand Iowa’s meat processing capacity.

The grant is part of Choose Iowa, a branding and marketing program designed to identify and promote Iowa grown, raised, and made agriculture products.

The Iowa Legislature authorized this new grant program during the 2024 legislative session and allocated about $250,000 for the first year.