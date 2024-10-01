Children’s books written by Black authors to read this fall
(ABC 6 News) — Now that children are back in school and temperatures are getting cooler, it may be time to find new titles to read this fall.
Nicole Asong Nfonoyim-Hara, the owner of Griot Arts in Rochester, joins ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund in studio with recommendations of children’s books written by Black authors.
- “Big” by Vashti Harrison
- “The Vast Wonder of the World” by Melina Mangal
- “The Idea in You” by QuestLove
- “The Boldest White” by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali
- “Kwame Crashes the Underworld” by Craig Kofi Farmer
- “Amari and the Despicable Wonders” by B.B. Alston