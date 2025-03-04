Childcare providers in Minnesota hold “Day Without Childcare” rally

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Nearly 500 childcare providers were closed in Minnesota on Monday as part of a push to make childcare more affordable.

The Day Without Childcare was organized by the coalition Kids Count on Us.

Organizers say they hope to get more public funding for both childcare and pay increases for teachers.

“What isn’t happening is enough conversation around what will happen if child care funding gets cut. What are parents going to do? How will it effect the workforce?” said Patricia Cosey, a lead teacher at Wilder Child Development Center.

Last week, two other facilities in the state said they have seen firsthand the stress providers and families are under trying to keep up with rising costs.