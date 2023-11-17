Chester Woods Regional Park Closure

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – If you were looking at it from inside today, you’re probably much better off because it was a beautiful day, however warm and really windy today in Rochester, making it feel like a spring day in November.

The Olmstead County Parks Department will be temporarily closing Chester Woods Regional Park this weekend.

The closure is for the management shotgun deer hunting season and will occur from Nov. 18 through Nov. 26. The purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

Hunters are selected by lottery and each will be required to obtain at least one disease management harvest tag. Chester Woods Park will reopen again at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27th.

For questions visit the Olmsted County website.