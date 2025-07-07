Chester Woods Park to celebrate 30 years on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is inviting the community to celebrate Chester Woods Park’s 30th anniversary on Saturday, July 12th.

The 30th anniversary celebration will feature plenty of free and fun events and activities for all ages.

Things kick off at 10 a.m. with wagon rides through scenic trails. At 2 p.m. there will be cake, informational booths about the park and conservation efforts, and a foam party for kids and families. Then at 6 p.m. there will be an outdoor concert at the park’s amphitheater featuring “The Lonely Knees.”

Olmsted County Parks and Trails Director Karlin Ziegler says the celebration is about more than just Chester Woods Park, saying “This is a celebration of not only Chester Woods Park, but also the community that has supported and enjoyed it for the past 30 years.”

Chester Woods Park is located in Eyota, and it features over 1,300 acres of rolling hills, native prairie, and hardwood forest. Visitors can enjoy amenities such as a swimming beach, boat launch, water equipment rentals, picnic areas, and over 16 miles of hiking trails.