Chatfield School District asks voters to approve referendum

(ABC 6 News) – Voters in Chatfield head to the polls on Tuesday, February 11th, to decide on whether to approve the school district’s $11 million bond referendum.

If approved, the referendum will allow the school to build a new 12-thousand square foot gymnasium and fitness space.

The project would also expand the district’s wrestling facility and create a dedicated lobby, restrooms, and additional storage. Seating capacity would also increase from 600 to 1,000 seats.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. on February 11th.