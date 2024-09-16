Chatfield predatory offender charged in new child solicitation case

(ABC 6 News) – A Chatfield sex offender faces new child solicitation charges in Olmsted County Court.

Marvin Douglas Fear II, 44, was charged late last week with soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct; engaging in sexual communication with a child; distributing sexual material to a child; and failure to complete predatory offender registration requirements.

All of the charges are felonies.

According to court documents, Fear was convicted of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 in 2014.

Fear was ordered to register as a predatory offender for life, and to list any phone numbers he uses within five days of receipt or use. According to his most recent court documents, he did not have a working phone number listed in September of this year.

According to Fear’s criminal complaint, on Sept. 3, an undercover officer activated a social media profile pretending to be a young girl. That same day, a person with the username “Juneyour,” claiming to be 44 years old and in Brainerd, began messaging the account.

After confirming that the account user was under 18, “Juneyour” asked the undercover officer for sex and sent explicit photos of himself in which a thumb tatto was visible.

When the undercover officer said they could not have sex because “she was 15,” he continued to request sex acts, according to court documents.

A member of the Brainerd police department allegedly confirmed the man in the “Juneyour” was Fear, and drove by Fear’s residence, matching the backdrop of the photo to his front steps, according to court documents.

On Sept. 10, Rochester and Brainerd police searched Fear’s residence and allegedly observed that Fear had a tattoo matching the one in the explicit photos.

Fear allegedly acknowledged that the photos were of him, but claimed he had sent them to an adult woman in the past and was “being set up.”

The woman said she had never received the referenced photos of Fear.

Fear is currently held at the Olmsted County ADC on $25,000 bail with conditions, or $100,000 bail with no conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19.