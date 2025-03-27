Chatfield man sentenced to 41 months for criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol

(ABC 6 News) — A Chatfield man has been sentenced to 41 months for criminal vehicular homicide after causing a fatal crash in September 2022.

Related: Chatfield man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in fatal 2022 Olmsted County crash

Nicholas Allen Sprau, 60, caused the crash while having a blood alcohol content of .08 or more within two hours of driving.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on September 10, 2022, on Hwy 52 near Orion Township. Rochester resident Rick Hutton, 36, was killed.

Related: Rochester man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash

Sprau will receive credit for one day of jail time already served. He will serve his jail time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility – St. Cloud.