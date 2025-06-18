Chatfield community honors Rep. Hortman

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Communities across Minnesota have continued to show their support for the lawmakers who were attacked last Saturday.

Related: Rep. Kristin Bahner issues statement saying she was 4th lawmaker visited by Vance Boelter

In Chatfield, members of Indivisible 507 honored the memory of Rep. Melissa Hortman with a vigil at City Park.

People in the community were welcomed to attend and were asked to bring a non-perishable donation for the Chatfield Food Bank.