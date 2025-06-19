Chatfield Center for the Arts receives $30,000 donation

(ABC 6 News) — The Chatfield Center for the Arts announced it has received a $30,000 gift from F & M Community Bank through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) Member Impact Fund initiative.

This funding is part of a matching grant program in which FHLB Des Moines matches $3 for every $1 contributed by its member financial institutions.

Through this initiative, FHLB Des Moines has awarded $20 million to 174 member banks across the region, helping them provide critical financial support to nonprofit organizations throughout Minnesota.

“We are incredibly grateful to F & M Community Bank for their continued support,” said Betsy Koehnen, Executive Director at the Chatfield Center for the Arts, via a press release. “This funding ensures we can continue to improve the experiences of our audiences and performers, and expand access to the arts across our region.”