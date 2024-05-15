Chatfield barn engulfed in flames Tues. afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – A barn in Chatfield was fully engulfed in flames Tues. afternoon after a fire broke out.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 12:57 p.m. to a residence on the 31000 block off of Highway 52.

Firefighters eventually cleared the scene at 4:15 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article with more information once it becomes available.