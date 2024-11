(ABC 6 News) — As of around 2 p.m. on Monday, an unoccupied boat is stuck on the Main dam in Charles City.

According to a Facebook post from Charles City Police Department, Floyd County S&R, CCFD, CCPD, FCSO, AMR are all on scene trying to free the boat.

As of now, it is unclear how the boat got stuck.

This is a developing story.