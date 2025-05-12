Charles City Police Department asks for help identifying suspect in weekend burglaries

(ABC 6 News) — The Charles City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in burglaries that took place over the weekend.

CCPD said multiple vehicle burglaries took place during the overnight hours this past weekend, prompting the request. CCPD posted a Ring camera video of the suspect on its Facebook page.

CCPD is asking for anyone who might recognize the person or clothing to call the police department at 641-257-6303.

The full video can be found here.