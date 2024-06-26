Charles City Main Street bridge damaged in flood

Charles City's 110-year-old main bridge takes visible damage due to flooding.

(ABC 6 News) — The Charles City community continues to pick up the pieces following their flooding over the past week.

Luckily, the Cedar River has fallen below flood stage, but it’s not all good news for the community. The historic Main Street bridge has taken visible damage as a result of the flooding and remains closed.

Heavy logs and other debris have slammed into the bridge at high speeds. City officials say it will take some time to assess and repair this bridge due to its status as a national historic landmark.