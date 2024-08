(ABC 6 News) – Parts of Charles City in Iowa lost power on Thursday night with storms in the area.

At around 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service says live cams in the area cut out, resulting from a loss of power caused by storm conditions.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Floyd County after one was spotted over Charles City at 7:01 p.m. It was travelling northeast at 40 miles per hour, with 60 miles per hour wind gusts.