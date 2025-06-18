Charles City leaders open up about problems caused by Pure Prairie Poultry

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Following the sale of the chicken processing plant Pure Prairie Poultry two weeks ago, officials in Charles City are speaking out about the ongoing problems the company has caused the city.

For the nine months Pure Prairie was operating out of the Charles City location, the city says there was good communication with the company. That changed when they were only given one day’s notice the company was declaring bankruptcy.

“The bankruptcy certainly took us by surprise, although we knew that there was big problems,” said Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews.

Since then, the city hasn’t heard a peep.

The plant never got as big as the city or Pure Prairie had hoped. The plan was for it to grow to two operating shifts and employ around 500 people, but by the time it closed there were only about 150 employees and still one operating shift.

“Disappointing to see not only the loss of jobs in the community, but to see the plant fail in the way it has. Not to mention the issues that were left with the birds that were left growing,” said City Administrator Steve Diers.

When Pure Prairie declared bankruptcy in September, it was $139 million in debt to 937 creditors. After its sale, it still owes $111 million .

On top of this debt, the company also owes Charles City $500,000 in unpaid utility bills.

“Residents were saying ‘how could their bills become so high, why weren’t you doing something?’ Well, number one they used a lot of water and a lot of wastewater so that $500,000 was only like three months worth of utility bills,” said Andrews.

The city wrestled with whether or not to shut off the company’s water before its eventual bankruptcy, but never did for the sake of the employees.

“If we shut off their water, they’re out of business and all those people, you know, are without a job,” said Andrews.

Given that the factory is a commercial site, the city has no say over who moves in next. However, Andrews says the city would prefer not to see another slaughter factory move in, given that Pure Prairie is the third company of that kind to fail at the site.

“Since that’s become a kill facility, each owner that we’ve had, it’s had a little bit of concern by citizens that, there’s just a smell,” said Andrews. “When that plant was built it was a pizza factory, so much better usage of what we would like than a chicken processing facility.”

With little control over what happens next, all the city can do is wait to be paid.

“We’re hoping to be compensated for it at some point, but we know there’s a lot of entities in line to get reimbursed,” said Diers.